Oscar Tshiebwe's Record Breaking Night Pushes Stars Past Legends

March 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, Texas - The Salt Lake City Stars (18-11), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Texas Legends (8-18) (Dallas Mavericks affiliate), 138-130, Friday night at the Comerica Center.

Salt Lake City was led by NBA veteran guard Isaiah Thomas with a team-high 30 points (9-of-24 FG), while dishing out six assists and taking three steals. In an all-time performance, Utah Jazz two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe became the first player in G League history to record a game of 20 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and five steals - netting 22 points (8-of-15 FG), grabbing 20 rebounds, dishing out a team-high eight assists, and a setting a new single-game franchise record with eight steals.

The Stars took an early advantage as Thomas tallied 11 points in the first frame. After forcing 10 turnovers in the quarter, Salt Lake City gained an advantage over their opponent, ending the quarter ahead 29-22.

In the second Texas fought back, coming within two points of the Stars lead (42-40) midway through the frame on a layup from second-year guard Jazian Gortman. Despite closing the gap and shooting 72.2% from the field in the quarter, the Legends would remain unable to overcome the Stars advantage, as the Stars took their 60-58 lead into the break.

Salt Lake City's most impressive quarter of the game would come in the third, where the team shot 63.6% from the field and 66.7% from three. Thomas and Justice would lead the team's efficient offense, combining for 22 points on a perfect five-of-five shooting effort from downtown. The third quarter would close with a free throw from rookie guard Max Abmas, as Salt Lake City took a 99-95 lead in the final frame.

In the fourth, the Stars would claim their largest lead of the game (114-97). Despite the Legends' attempts to close the gap, Salt Lake City would remain out of reach, taking a 14-point quarter from guard Dereon Seabron to the finish line. With a record-breaking night from Tshiebwe, a 30-point scoring effort from Thomas, and a turnover ratio of plus 15, the Stars defeated the Legends, 138-130.

Texas finished with three players scoring above 20 points. Gortman led the way with 33 points (13-of-18 FG) and eight assists, while forward Zhaire Smith contributed 27 (11-of-15 FG) of his own. Rookie guard Jarod Lucas added 22 points (7-of-11 FG) off the bench.

The Stars will stay in Texas and face the Legends again tomorrow, Saturday, March 15th. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT at the Comerica Center and be broadcast LIVE on TUBI.

