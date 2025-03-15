Hustle Fall to Nets in Quebec

March 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (12-16), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 130-116 by the Long Island Nets (14-15) to conclude a back-to-back at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada.

Nate Hinton paced the Hustle with 25 points and 10 rebounds. DJ Steward totaled 25 points and seven assists. Armando Bacot registered 21 points and 14 rebounds. Yuki Kawamura contributed 16 points and seven assists. Malachi Smith added 12 points off the bench.

Killian Hayes led the Nets with 38 points off the bench. Drew Timme tallied 28 points and eight rebounds. Tosan Evbuomwan contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds.

After trailing by as many as 23 in the first quarter, Memphis fought back to tie the game at 74 in the third quarter. Long Island went on a 20-7 run late in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.

The Nets scored 32 points off turnovers and 60 points in the paint. Memphis outrebounded Long Island 45-36. The Nets scored 21 fast break points and shot 55.7 percent from the field.

The Hustle will continue their road trip with a visit to Tempe, Ariz, for a two-game set against the Valley Suns at Mullett Arena starting Wednesday, March 19, at 2 p.m. CT.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.