Young Shines with 32 in Bulls Win over the 905

March 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, bested the Raptors 905 128-126 in a Saturday matinee. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young shined with 32 points, leading all scorers and notching his most in a Windy City uniform. Young shot 74% from the field and a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc.

Each starter for the Bulls tallied 14+ points, with Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller connecting for 22. Windy City guard Javon Freeman-Liberty racked up his first professional triple-double with 14 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists. In another career performance, center David Muoka blocked nine shots for a new career-high. Muoka also tacked on 14 points and seven rebounds.

Young led the charge for the Bulls in the first half, recording 21 points to lead all scorers. Windy City forward Ben Coupet Jr., coming off the bench was also efficient, adding 14 points on 83% from the field and 75% from beyond the arc. The Bulls entered the third quarter up six, and Toronto Raptors two-way guard Jared Rhoden kept things close with 12 points in the frame. Raptors 905 guard Kennedy Chandler had a near perfect second half with 19 points, going 7-8 from the field. However, Windy City held on in the end, with late buckets from Freeman-Liberty and Young proving enough.

Chandler ended the matchup with 29 points (10-13 FG). Rhoden followed with 26, while 905 forward Eugene Omoruyi logged a double-double with 19 points and 13 assists.

With the win Windy City improves to 10-19, while the Raptors fall to 12-16.

The Bulls stay abroad to face the 905 again on Monday. Tipoff is slated for 6:30pm CT and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

