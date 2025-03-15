Legends Fall to Stars in Second Straight Matchup

March 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends dropped their second consecutive game to the Salt Lake City Stars, 121-101, Saturday night at a sold out Comerica Center.

Jordan Hall led the way for the Legends with a near triple-double performance with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists. Zhaire Smith added 17 points, while Teafale Lenard Jr. finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jarod Lucas contributed 13 points, knocking down four three-pointers.

Salt Lake City was paced by Isaiah Thomas, who tallied a game-high 25 points and seven assists. Oscar Tshiebwe chipped in with 14 points and 20 rebounds, while Max Abmas added 20 points and eight assists.

Salt Lake City jumped out to a strong start, taking a nine-point lead after the first quarter behind Isaiah Thomas' hot shooting. The Legends responded in the second, outscoring the Stars 32-28 to cut the deficit to two at the half. However, the Stars came out firing in the third, using a 41-point quarter to create separation. Texas struggled to regain momentum, and Salt Lake City controlled the pace the rest of the way to secure the win.

The Legends will look to bounce back in their next match-up against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday, March 18th. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at Comerica Center. For tickets or more information contact info@texlegends.com.

