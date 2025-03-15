Lakers Sweep Series over Vipers

March 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-13), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 109-108 to the South Bay Lakers (12-16) on Sunday afternoon at the UCLA Health Training Center.

In the opening five minutes of the game the Vipers and Lakers began a back-and-forth battle. At 6:57 the game was tied 14-14, but RGV then hit a 6-2 run to overtake the Lakers 20-16. As the quarter came to a close the home team led 34-29. As the second quarter began RGV picked up the momentum and kept the gas on the pedal as the game headed into the break with a 17-point lead for the Vipers and a score of 68-51.

South Bay dominated the third quarter as the team turned its halftime deficit to a five-point lead (85-80) at the end of the third. In the fourth quarter, RGV came from behind and tied the game at 97-97 with 5:12 on the clock. The Vipers then jumped to the top and picked up a 103-99 advantage. However, South Bay then outscored the Vipers 10-5 to pick up a 109-108 win.

Houston Rockets two-way David Roddy hit a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Markquis Nowell contributed 21 points. Houston Rockets two-way N'Faly Dante also hit a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Cole Swider and Quincy Olivari both scored 25 points each. DaJuan Gordon scored 13 points.

The Vipers continue its road trip against the San Diego Clippers at Frontwave Arena on Tuesday, March 18 at 9:00 p.m. CST. Fans may view the game on ESPN+. For more information visit www.NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.