Gold Earns A Hard-Fought Victory Over The Remix 117-100

March 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Grand Rapids Gold News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Gold (13-15) fought hard to edge out the Rip City Remix (12-15) 117-100. The Gold was able to find their rhythm tonight and played well on both ends of the court. The game remained closely contested in the first half, but the Gold were able to extend their lead by as much as 31 points by the final quarter. The team shot well, shooting 90% from the free throw line compared to just 66.7% for the Remix. The Gold played aggressively under the basket recording a total of 44 rebounds compared to 39 for the Remix.

Two-Way player Trey Alexander was once again the lead scorer for the Gold tonight shooting 45% from beyond the arc contributing 26 points, 6 assists and 3 rebounds. Two-Way player Spencer Jones recorded a double-double with 23 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists. Charles Bediako played with his usual aggression under the basket recording the second double-double of the night with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Will Richardson came off the bench to put on a show shooting 55% from beyond the arc contributing 19 points, 5 assists and 3 steals.

NBA assignment player Rayan Rupert had 17 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists for the Remix. Craig Randall II had 17 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals and Sterling Manley came off the bench to record an additional 17 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Cameron Tyson also recorded points in the double digits with 12 points, 4 steals and 2 rebounds.

The Gold will face off against the Remix again tomorrow, Sunday, March 16th at Van Andel Arena at 3:00 p.m. Fans can watch the game live at NBAGLeague.com.

