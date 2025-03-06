Raptors 905 to Host Fourth Annual International Women's Night Game

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Raptors 905 News Release







Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, announced Wednesday that they will host their fourth annual International Women's Night game, presented by Tangerine Bank, on Friday, March 7th at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre. As part of the celebration, local women will be honoured for their accomplishments and contributions to the community.

"We are thrilled to continue our tradition of celebrating women for the fourth year in a row during our annual International Women's Night, to honour the incredible women throughout our community," said Courtney Charles, Raptors 905 Vice President, Basketball & Franchise Operations. "We want to continue highlighting women for their contributions to the game of basketball and their communities, while inspiring the next generation."

The night will be highlighted by an all-women broadcast crew, with Ashley Docking, Tamika Nurse, and Lindsay Dunn returning as analysts and sideline reporter, respectively. The game will also feature an all-women referee and game operations crew, and a number of in-game recognitions.

Raptors 905 will be wearing specialty International Women's Day jerseys designed by local artists. In addition, special on-court activations, in-arena giveaways, and game entertainment elements will highlight the women in attendance.

Raptors 905 will host the College Park Skyhawks this Friday at 7:30 pm, broadcasted live on NBA TV Canada and NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.