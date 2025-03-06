Rip City Remix Earn Second Win in Series over Mexico City
March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Rip City Remix News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix had four players earn 20 or more points in the 124-110 victory over Mexico City in the second game of a two-game series on Wednesday night at Chiles Center. This was the third consecutive home win for the team, as they continue the week-long home stretch.
During the first half, there were 25 lead changes, and five ties between the two teams. However, the Remix pulled away and held the lead for the entirety of the final frame, extending their advantage to as many as 22 points with eight minutes remaining.
The Remix were led by Sterling Manley, who provided a spark off the bench with a career-high 25 points, along with seven rebounds. James Bouknight followed with 22 points, nine assists, five rebounds and one steal. Craig Randall II contributed 21 points eight rebounds and six assists. Dmytro Skapintsev scored a season-high 20 points, along with six rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals. Henri Drell also earned 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists in the victory.
The Mexico City Capitanes were led by Ivan Gandia-Rosa (26 points) and David Jones Garcia (25 points, 10 rebounds).
NEXT UP
The Remix will host "Retro Day" as they face off against the Wisconsin Herd on Sunday at Chiles Center at 3 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at www.RipCityRemix.com.
