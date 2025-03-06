Braxton Key's 30-Point Debut Overshadowed as Warriors Fall to the Herd, 116-98

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - Despite a game-high 30 points for Braxton Key in his debut game with the Santa Cruz Warriors (12-11), the Sea Dubs fell to the Wisconsin Herd (12-13), 116-98, at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Wednesday night.

Newly-signed two-way forward Braxton Key led Santa Cruz with a game-high 30 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals in his first game as a Sea Dub. Forward Javan Johnson connected on six three-pointers to finish the game with 22 points and two steals, while forward Blake Hinson contributed 17 points, five rebounds, and two steals.

Guard Stephen Thompson Jr. recorded 28 points and 10 rebounds, and forward/center Henry Ellenson matched his effort with 28 points and 18 rebounds. Guard James Akinjo contributed 28 points, five steals, and two blocks for the Herd. Forward/guard Justise Winslow finished the game with 14 points and five rebounds off the bench for Wisconsin.

Santa Cruz smothered the Herd on the defensive end of the floor, holding Wisconsin to just two points through the first six minutes of the contest. A pair of early threes from Johnson gave the Warriors an early 13-2 advantage, and Key came off the bench and scored 10 quick points in his first game with the Sea Dubs to give the home side a 10-point lead nine minutes into the game. Ellenson scored a last-second putback layup to send the visitors into the second quarter trailing 28-23. Key remained consistent for the home side, leading the Warriors with 21 points and nine rebounds in the first half. Wisconsin found their footing with a 9-2 run to bring them within three points at the 4:19 mark of the second frame. The Herd managed to take a 49-45 lead with just over a minute remaining, but Santa Cruz scored the final points of the half to enter the break on even footing with 49 points apiece.

Both teams continued to fight for control in the third quarter and neither team pulled ahead by more than four points, leading to a tied score, 68-68, with 7:28 left in the third frame. Thompson and Akinjo combined for 29 points in the quarter, turning the tide in Wisconsin's favor. The Herd's offensive stampede continued through the remainder of the period, outscoring the Warriors 27-10 in the back half of the third quarter to take a 90-80 lead into the final 12 minutes of the game. The Sea Dubs opened the scoring in the fourth quarter as they fought to close the gap in the contest, but Wisconsin matched their efforts to keep the home team behind them, 100-92, halfway through the final frame. The Sea Dubs fought to reclaim the lead, but the Herd held strong though the final buzzer to defeat the Warriors, 116-98.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will host the Wisconsin Herd again on Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT. The Warriors will end their 10-game homestand with their annual Chase Center Game against the Mexico City Capitanes on Sunday, March 9, with tip-off scheduled for 12:30 p.m. PT. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

