Wisconsin Herd Acquires John Butler Jr. in Trade
March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired John Butler Jr. from the Capital City Go-Go in exchange for a first-round and second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft and the returning player rights to Darryl Morsell.
Butler Jr., a 7-0 foot, 190-pound center, joins the Herd after starting the season with the Capital City Go-Go, where he appeared in 34 games while averaging 7.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game. The Florida State product started his professional career in 2022-23 on a two-way contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he appeared in 19 games (1 start) while averaging 2.4 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 11.6 minutes per game. Butler Jr. joined the Washington Wizards for the 2023-24 season on a two-way contract. In 49 games with the Capital City Go-Go, he tallied 6.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 20.5 minutes per game.
