Herd Outshines the Warriors

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Santa Cruz Warriors 116-98.

The Wisconsin Herd was powered by Henry Ellenson with a double-double of 28 points and a team season high of 18 rebounds. Stephen Thompson Jr. recorded a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds, while James Akinjo also added 28 points.

The top scorers for the Santa Cruz Warriors were Braxton Key with 30 points and Javan Johnson with 22 points.

Ibou Badji knocked down a 10-foot jump shot to get the Herd on the board at the beginning of the game. The Warriors quickly responded with 11 points to take a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter. Santa Cruz held their double-figure edge until the four-minute mark when Henry Ellenson earned two points at the free-throw line. The Warriors collected one basket before Henry Ellenson and Justise Winslow combined for an 11-2 run to make it a two-point difference. Santa Cruz outscored the Herd by three to close out the quarter ahead 28-23.

The second quarter started slow, with the first points converted at the 10-minute mark by the Warriors. The teams traded baskets until Stephen Thomspon Jr. broke the rhythm with nine straight points to make it a three-point game with four minutes remaining. Santa Cruz scored one bucket before James Akinjo and Henry Ellenson connected on one basket each to tie the game 43-43. The Warriors took the lead again, however, Henry Ellenson answered with three consecutive baskets to give the Herd their first advantage of the game. The Warriors scored the last four points of the quarter to even the game at 49-49. Henry Ellenson propelled the Herd with 21 points in the first half.

Santa Cruz splashed a deep three-pointer to take the edge early in the third quarter. James Akinjo scored the first two buckets for the Herd within the first two minutes. The game was tied three more times before Stephen Thompson Jr. completed a four-point play, followed by a shot beyond the arc. Terence Davis added a jump shot to push Wisconsin on top. James Akinjo kept the momentum going, tallying seven straight points to put the Herd up by four with five minutes remaining. Wisconsin hit a massive 13-5 streak to close out the quarter up 90-80.

The Warriors scored the first two points of the fourth quarter, but Wisconsin took control with six points in a row for a 14-point advantage. The Warriors stayed in the game with five unanswered points to cut into the double-digit deficit. The teams traded baskets while Santa Cruz slowly crept within eight points at the four-minute mark. Wisconsin combined for seven points to go up by 15 with one minute remaining. With 30 seconds left, James Akinjo knocked down a dagger three to lead the Herd to a 116-98 victory.

The Wisconsin Herd will take on the Santa Cruz Warriors again on Friday, March 7, with tip-off set for 9:00 P.M. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and Tubi.

