Legends Drop First of Back-To-Back against RGV Vipers

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

EDINGBURG, TX - The Texas Legends (8-16) faced off against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (14-10) in the first of a back-to-back series at Bert Ogden Arena, falling 140-118.

Texas remained within striking distance through three quarters, but Rio Grande Valley pulled away with a dominant second half, outscoring the Legends 72-58 after halftime.

Zhaire Smith led the way for Texas with 27 points and six rebounds, while Jazian Gortman orchestrated the offense, dishing out a game-high 13 assists to go with 22 points. Phillip Wheeler added 14 points and six boards, and Max Fiedler put up 14 points and five rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting. Teafale Lenard Jr. filled the stat sheet with 17 points, six steals, and three rebounds.

The Vipers saw a balanced attack, with seven players scoring in double figures. Jack McVeigh led with 23 points, with Teddy Allen adding 19 points and David Roddy scoring 18 points.

The Legends will look to bounce back in the second game of the back-to-back on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena. Tip-off is set for 7:30 PM CT, and fans can catch the action live on KFAA and UEN.

