Austin Spurs Acquire Kyle Mangas
March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs today announced that they have agreed to a three-team trade with the Stockton Kings and Indiana Mad Ants. Austin acquires the returning player rights of Kyle Mangas from Indiana in exchange for the returning player rights of Matt Lewis and a 2026 first-round pick in the NBA G League Draft to Stockton. Indiana receives the returning player rights of Boogie Ellis.
Mangas, 6-4/200, appeared in 89 games for the Mad Ants over two seasons (2023-25), averaging 16.2 points, 3.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game. He was selected for the 2024 NBA G Lague Up Next Game.
A native of Warsaw, Indiana, Mangas played at Indiana Wesleyan University, where he averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 assists and 7.4 rebounds in 32.6 minutes across 33 games during the 2020-21 season.
Mangas will be available for Austin's game against Sioux Falls Skyforce tomorrow at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park with tipoff at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on NBA G League TV on Tubi.
