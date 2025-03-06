Three Spurs Players Record Double-Doubles in 121-107 Win over Knicks

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The Austin Spurs (17-7) defeated the Westchester Knicks (15-12), 121-107 on Thursday night at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Three Spurs players finished with double-doubles. David Duke Jr. led the way with 27 points and 13 rebounds, followed by Harrison Ingram with 21 points and 11 rebounds and Ibrahima Diallo with 12 points, 10 rebounds along with 8 blocks. Jameer Nelson Jr. and Kyle Rode both added 17 points.

The Spurs held a 26-25 lead at the end of the first quarter. Austin extended its margin in the second period, outscoring the Knicks 33-27 to take a 59-52 lead into halftime. T.J. Warren paced the Knicks with 19 first-half points, while Duke Jr. led the Spurs with 11. Westchester pulled within eight late in the fourth, but Austin held the Knicks to 55 second-half points to secure the win.

Warren led Westchester with 31 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Moses Brown recorded a double-double with 25 points and 21 rebounds, while Chuma Okeke added 10 for the Knicks.

NEXT UP

The Spurs will host the Sioux Falls Skyforce at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday, March 7 at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be available to watch on NBA G League TV on Tubi.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.