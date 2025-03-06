Colin Castleton Signs 10-Day Contract with Toronto Raptors

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Toronto Raptors announced today that they will be signing Osceola Magic center Colin Castleton to a 10-day contract.

Castleton (6'10, 250, 05/25/2000) has played in 16 games (started 15) since joining Osceola on Jan. 15 from the Long Island Nets. The Florida product averaged 17.2 ppg.,10.5 rpg., 2.7 apg., 1.1 spg. and 1.1 bpg. in 29.3 minpg for the Magic.

Since acquiring Castleton, the Magic are 11-5 and currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings. Castleton has also led the Magic in scoring three times, rebounding 11 times and three times in assists. On Feb. 21 against the Nets, Castleton broke the Magic's single-game offensive rebounding record with 10.

The Magic will take on the Greensboro Swarm on Sun. Mar. 9 to start their five-game homestand. Tipoff will be at 3 p.m. ET and will air on FanDuel Sports Network Florida and NBAGLeague.com. The team will be hosting 'Orlando Magic Night', presented by AdventHealth and Rothman Orthopaedics. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Jett Howard bobblehead. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

