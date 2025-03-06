REG Celebrates Women's History Month

CLEVELAND - In recognition of Women's History Month, all three Rock Entertainment Group professional sports teams will host dedicated games to celebrate and uplift the continued impact of women in our organization, community and across sports.

The dates, additional programming details and access to tickets for the Women's History Celebration theme games for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters and Cleveland Charge can be found below.

Cleveland Monsters vs. Hershey Bears at Rocket Arena on Friday, March 7 at 7:00 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Monsters Women's History Celebration game begins with a pregame "Women in Hockey" panel and networking event. Olympians Brianne McLaughlin (USA) and Shannon Szabados (Canada) will discuss their journeys representing their countries in the Olympics, staying connected to the sport after retirement and the growth of women's hockey. Additionally, McLaughlin and Szabados will perform the ceremonious puck drop for the game. Programming throughout the evening will also spotlight Lady Barons Hockey, the WRA Dance Team, the Girl Scouts and Girls Grow the Game on Ice.

Tickets available at: ClevelandMonsters.com/Schedule

Cleveland Charge vs. Maine Celtics at Public Hall Saturday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Charge will host their Women's History Celebration with a "Women in Sports & Youth Basketball" themed game at historic Public Hall. Programming for the game includes a special game ball presentation from the owners of The W Sports Bar. The new sports bar, scheduled to open in Cleveland this Spring will become the city's first and only women's sports bar, proudly 100% women founded.

Tickets available at: ClevelandCharge.com/Schedule

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena on Sunday, March 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers' annual "Women's History Celebration" presented by Avery Dennison features a Cavaliers stainless steel water bottle giveaway championed by LECOM. Fans have the opportunity to purchase a special ticket for the evening, which includes access to the game, entry to a pre-game "Women in Sports" networking reception and panel, as well as an exclusive Women's History Celebration woven patch. Special performances from the Cavs Dance Team, 216Stix and the Scream Team will occur during the game. Fans will also be able to partake in the festivities with Women's History Celebration photo frames, themed posterboard stations and purple face paint activations available on the concourse throughout the arena.

Tickets available at: Cavs.com/Schedule

Women's History Celebration Special Ticket Offer including access to the "Women in Sports" networking reception and exclusive Women's History Celebration Woven Patch.

