Gold Best Squadron at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 6, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, fell to the visiting Grand Rapids Gold, 136-115, on Thursday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

Thirty-one points from two-way guard Lester Quinones led the way for the Squadron (9-16) and center Mo Bamba recorded his third double-double in three games for Birmingham with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Bamba recorded three blocks on the night as well.

Three Grand Rapids (12-14) players, Tevian Jones (29), Andrew Funk (28) and Trey Alexander (27) scored at least 20 points on the night. Alexander tallied 17 assists to pace the Gold, while P.J. Hall led the team in rebounding with 11. As a team, the Gold shot 64.1% from behind the three-point line.

Birmingham is back at Legacy Arena at the BJCC for two games this weekend, as the team hosts Grand Rapids once again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on My68 and Tubi. Birmingham will then tip off at 5 p.m. Sunday against the Westchester Knicks and the game can be seen locally on My68 and nationally on Roku Sports Channel.

