Wisconsin Herd to Host Women's Empowerment Events on March 14 Presented by BMO

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, will support women's empowerment by celebrating Women's History Month during the day and at the Herd's game on Friday, March 14, presented by BMO.

The Herd will change its name to the "Wisconsin HER" for the March 14 game and players will wear one-of-a-kind jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit We EmpowHER. The first 1,000 fans at teh game will receive a hat designed by Lisa Byington, the first female play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The specialty jerseys are designed with the theme of the female symbol, also the symbol for the planet Venus - the only planet named after a woman. The jersey color is a light and dark pink gradient to represent the Roman goddess, Venus who is a symbol of beauty and love. Within the color, there is a Rose of Venus pattern, which is a sacred geometry pattern of the planet's orbital path relative to Earth and can be seen as a five-petal rose. The female symbol is also found on the center of the waistband of the shorts to encapsulate the essence of femininity in all its forms. The wordmark displayed proudly on the chest has an integrated side profile of a woman's face built into the H.

The jerseys will be auctioned both online at https://WISCONSINHER.givesmart.com from now until March 21, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. CST, as well as at the game on March 14.

Before the game, the Herd and BMO will host a free Wisconsin HER Day event with programming provided by We EmpowHER at Oshkosh Arena. The day includes information sessions hosted by dynamic speakers and will focus on empowering women for success. The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with on-site registration from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

The full event schedule is below:

WISCONSIN HER DAY PROGRAMMING:

11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Registration. Doors open for public to access empowering activities at community organization booths

12:30 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.: Welcome by Tina DeGustino, BMO Regional President Wisconsin, followed by Keynote speaker presentation by Amanda Kroener

1:45 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.: Break

2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.: Breakout Sessions:

The Company We Keep: How Relationships Shape Our Success - Kaitlyn Kenealy

Watering Dirt: Growing & Thriving - Christa Williams

From Broke to Boujee: Rewriting Your Money Story - Jennifer Smith

Women's Professional Panel - Terra Fletcher, Carolyn Jahnke, Emily Jacobson

Health & Wellness Panel - Mary Okon, Jenn Fredericks, Tiffany Howard, Sharon Slack

2:45 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.: Break

3:00 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.: Final keynote speaker presentation by Vicki Updike

3:45 p.m.: HER Day events end

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for game

7:00 p.m.: Game - Wisconsin Herd vs. Cleveland Charge

More information on the free Wisconsin HER Day event can be found here. Participants can register online here - registration does not include a ticket to the Wisconsin Herd game that night.

