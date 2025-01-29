Mavericks Sign Kylor Kelley to Two-Way Contract

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







FRISCO, TX - The Dallas Mavericks announced that they have signed center Kylor Kelley to a Two-Way contract and requested waivers on Two-Way guard Jazian Gortman. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kelley (7-0, 230) joins Dallas after spending the 2024-25 season with the G League's South Bay Lakers, where he appeared in nine regular-season games, making seven starts, and averaging 9.2 points (.635 FG%), 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. In 14 Tip-off Tournament games for South Bay, he averaged 12.1 points (.692 FG%), 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.9 blocks in 13 starts.

Kelley was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team in 2023-24 after leading the G League in blocks per game (2.86) and total blocks (83) last season.

The Gervais, Oregon, native finished his collegiate career in Oregon, where he was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in each of his two seasons with Oregon State (2019, 2020).

In a corresponding move, guard Jazian Gortman has been waived by the Mavericks and re-signed with the Legends, where he will be active immediately. Gortman (6-2, 184) has been a standout for the Legends this season, playing in 12 total games (all starts) and making an impact on both ends of the floor. In five regular-season appearances, he has averaged 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.