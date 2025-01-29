Mavericks Sign Kylor Kelley to Two-Way Contract
January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
FRISCO, TX - The Dallas Mavericks announced that they have signed center Kylor Kelley to a Two-Way contract and requested waivers on Two-Way guard Jazian Gortman. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Kelley (7-0, 230) joins Dallas after spending the 2024-25 season with the G League's South Bay Lakers, where he appeared in nine regular-season games, making seven starts, and averaging 9.2 points (.635 FG%), 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. In 14 Tip-off Tournament games for South Bay, he averaged 12.1 points (.692 FG%), 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.9 blocks in 13 starts.
Kelley was named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team in 2023-24 after leading the G League in blocks per game (2.86) and total blocks (83) last season.
The Gervais, Oregon, native finished his collegiate career in Oregon, where he was named to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team in each of his two seasons with Oregon State (2019, 2020).
In a corresponding move, guard Jazian Gortman has been waived by the Mavericks and re-signed with the Legends, where he will be active immediately. Gortman (6-2, 184) has been a standout for the Legends this season, playing in 12 total games (all starts) and making an impact on both ends of the floor. In five regular-season appearances, he has averaged 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.
