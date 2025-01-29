Reeves Paces Squadron In Loss To Raptors 905
January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - On assignment from the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, guard Antonio Reeves led the Birmingham Squadron with 24 points in Wednesday night's 122-112 loss at Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.
Reeves shot 9-of-15 from the floor, including a 50% mark from three. Fellow assignment player Karlo Matkovic dropped 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, in addition to tallying six rebounds and five assists.
Guard Jalen Crutcher notched the sole double-double of the night for Birmingham (3-10) with 11 points and 13 assists, his third-highest number of assists this season. Two-way Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 and 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game selection Lester Quinones scored 15 to round out the Squadron starting five.
A.J. Lawson led all scorers with 30 points for Raptors 905 (9-4) and Jamison Battle added in 21 on the night.
With Wednesday's result, the two teams split the season series with each other, as Birmingham took the first meeting in Mississauga in overtime on Dec. 27.
The Squadron return to the court on Saturday for a 6 p.m. CT tip-off at Maine against the Celtics. Saturday's contest can be seen in Birmingham on My68 and nationally on Tubi.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2025
- Herd Wins Battle against Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Maine Celtics Race Past Iowa Wolves, 125-95 - Iowa Wolves
- Maine Celtics Destroy Iowa at Expo - Maine Celtics
- Reeves Paces Squadron In Loss To Raptors 905 - Birmingham Squadron
- Nets Outpaced by Swarm - Long Island Nets
- Mavericks Sign Kylor Kelley to Two-Way Contract - Texas Legends
- Elijah Harkless Selected to G League Up Next Game During NBA All-Star Weekend - Salt Lake City Stars
- Skal Labissière and Isaac Selected to Play in 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game - Stockton Kings
- Skyforce Trio Selected to NBA G League's Next Up Game at NBA All-Star Weeekend - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Justin Champagnie and Jaylen Nowell Named to NBA G League Up Next Game - Capital City Go-Go
- PJ Hall and Jahmir Young Named to NBA G League Up Next Game Player Pool - Grand Rapids Gold
- Kevon Harris and Daeqwon Plowden Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - College Park Skyhawks
- Lester Quinones Named to G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Birmingham Squadron
- Moses Brown Named to the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game During All-Star Weekend - Westchester Knicks
- Lawson Selected for NBA G League Up Next Game - Raptors 905
- Tyty Washington Jr. Selected to NBA G League Up Next Game - Valley Suns
- Isaiah Miller Selected to Participate in NBA G League Up Next Game - Austin Spurs
- Four Hustle Players Selected to Participate in NBA G League Up Next Game at NBA All-Star 2025 in San Francisco - Memphis Hustle
- Trevelin Queen Selected for G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T - Osceola Magic
- Jahlil Okafor and Keisei Tominaga Named to G League Up Next Game - Indiana Mad Ants
- Stockton Kings Drop First of Series against Grand Rapids Gold - Stockton Kings
- San Diego Clippers Acquire D.J. Carton from Iowa Wolves - San Diego Clippers
- Isaiah Thomas Records 40 Points in SLC Stars Return - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Squadron Stories
- Reeves Paces Squadron In Loss To Raptors 905
- Lester Quinones Named to G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T
- New Orleans Pelicans Assign Matković and Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
- Birmingham Squadron Partner with Cool Green Trees for Community Event
- Birmingham Falls to College Park in Sunday Showdown