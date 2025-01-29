Reeves Paces Squadron In Loss To Raptors 905

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - On assignment from the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans, guard Antonio Reeves led the Birmingham Squadron with 24 points in Wednesday night's 122-112 loss at Raptors 905, the NBA G League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors.

Reeves shot 9-of-15 from the floor, including a 50% mark from three. Fellow assignment player Karlo Matkovic dropped 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting, in addition to tallying six rebounds and five assists.

Guard Jalen Crutcher notched the sole double-double of the night for Birmingham (3-10) with 11 points and 13 assists, his third-highest number of assists this season. Two-way Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 and 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game selection Lester Quinones scored 15 to round out the Squadron starting five.

A.J. Lawson led all scorers with 30 points for Raptors 905 (9-4) and Jamison Battle added in 21 on the night.

With Wednesday's result, the two teams split the season series with each other, as Birmingham took the first meeting in Mississauga in overtime on Dec. 27.

The Squadron return to the court on Saturday for a 6 p.m. CT tip-off at Maine against the Celtics. Saturday's contest can be seen in Birmingham on My68 and nationally on Tubi.

