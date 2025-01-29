Isaiah Miller Selected to Participate in NBA G League Up Next Game
January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Austin Spurs News Release
AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs guard Isaiah Miller has been selected to play in the NBA G League Up Next Game, presented by AT&T, at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. CT at G League Park in NBA Crossover at the Moscone Center.
Miller, 6-1/180, has appeared in 28 total games this season, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.36 steals in 29.9 minutes. Miller recorded a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Jan. 17. In 13 regular-season games, the Covington, Georgia native has scored at least 10 points in each outing, recorded three double-doubles, and tallied 34 steals, ranking third in the league with 2.62 steals per game. He also set a career-high with 8 steals against the Stockton Kings on Dec. 29.
The NBA G League Up Next Game will feature four teams drafted by influencer GMs, who will be announced at a later date. Each team of seven players will compete in two semifinal games played with rules similar to Rising Stars. The winner of each semifinal game will face off in a Championship game. The games will be available to watch on both Tubi and the NBA G League App.
