Isaiah Miller Selected to Participate in NBA G League Up Next Game

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Austin Spurs News Release







AUSTIN - The NBA G League today announced that Austin Spurs guard Isaiah Miller has been selected to play in the NBA G League Up Next Game, presented by AT&T, at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. The game is set for Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 p.m. CT at G League Park in NBA Crossover at the Moscone Center.

Miller, 6-1/180, has appeared in 28 total games this season, including Tip-Off Tournament and regular season contests, averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.36 steals in 29.9 minutes. Miller recorded a season-high 28 points and 10 rebounds against the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Jan. 17. In 13 regular-season games, the Covington, Georgia native has scored at least 10 points in each outing, recorded three double-doubles, and tallied 34 steals, ranking third in the league with 2.62 steals per game. He also set a career-high with 8 steals against the Stockton Kings on Dec. 29.

The NBA G League Up Next Game will feature four teams drafted by influencer GMs, who will be announced at a later date. Each team of seven players will compete in two semifinal games played with rules similar to Rising Stars. The winner of each semifinal game will face off in a Championship game. The games will be available to watch on both Tubi and the NBA G League App.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.