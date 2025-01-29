Isaiah Thomas Records 40 Points in SLC Stars Return

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars (6-7), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Valley Suns (9-6) (Phoenix Suns affiliate), 122-115, Tuesday night at the Maverik Center.

The Stars were led by 2x NBA-All-Star Isaiah Thomas, who netted a game-high 40 points (13-of-28 FG) in his G League return with Salt Lake City. Thomas also dished out a team-high eight assists while grabbing three boards. Stars guard Dereon Seabron recorded a double-double with 20 points (9-of-15 FG) and 11 rebounds, dishing out six assists.

Salt Lake City jumped out to an early seven-point lead behind back-to-back three-pointers from Thomas. With another pair of eight-point efforts from Seabron and forward Taevion Kinsey, Salt Lake City would enter the second ahead, 29-26.

The Suns found their stride in the second, connecting with 46.7% of their shot attempts in the frame. Despite an improved offense from their opponent, Salt Lake City would stay in front, as a pair of Thomas-assisted scores by Sebron helped the Stars retake their advantage heading into halftime, 61-59.

The third quarter saw the teams trade possession of the game's lead three times. A late three from Stars forward Dane Goodwin would tie the scoreboard, 89-89, heading into the final quarter.

In the fourth, a 25-foot three from Thomas would tie the game at 109-109 with 4:28 minutes remaining. The Stars and Suns would exchange jabs through the ensuing possessions, with the Suns gaining a late edge on back-to-back layups from two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. The Suns held onto their lead, capturing victory on free throws, 122-115.

The Suns were led by two-way guard Collin Gillespie, who recorded a near triple-double with 31 points (11-of-20 FG), nine rebounds, and eight assists. Assignment center Oso Ighodaro, who formerly played under Stars head coach Steve Wojciechowski at Marquette, finished with an 18-point (9-of-14 FG), 18-rebound, double-double.

The Stars take on the Valley Suns once again tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Maverik Center. The game marks the Stars annual Autism Acceptance Night, featuring uniforms designed to raise awareness for those on the spectrum. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

