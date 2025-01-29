Skyforce Trio Selected to NBA G League's Next Up Game at NBA All-Star Weeekend

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The NBA G League announced that Miami HEAT two-way players Josh Christopher, Isaiah Stevens and Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Alondes Williams have been selected to participate in the NBA G League's Next Up Game presented by AT&T at 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, CA.

Christopher has guided the Skyforce to a team-high 25.7 points on 45.6 percent shooting, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.2 steals, four double doubles and a combined plus-159 plus-minus in 19 starts for Sioux Falls between the Tip-Off Tournament and regular season. He tied the NBA G League record for points scored during the Tip-Off Tournament with 449. Christopher also earned First Team All-NBA G League Winter Showcase honors, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn such feat. In addition, he broke a Sioux Falls franchise record of consecutive 20-plus point games, which was held by Duncan Robinson ('18-'19) and Cole Swider ('23-'24), with 15 straight.

Stevens has anchored Sioux Falls this season with 13.3 points on 45.9 percent shooting, 3.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 1.5 steals, 10 double doubles (first in the NBA G League for guards) and a combined plus-130 plus-minus. He broke the NBA G League record for assists during the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season, with 184 and was inked to a two-way contract by the HEAT on Dec. 26th, 2024.

Williams makes his second-straight appearance in the Next Up Game (he also became the first player in Skyforce history to participate in the NBA Rising Stars Game a season ago). He's averaged 19.7 points on 47.7 percent shooting, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 23 games between the Motor City Cruise and Sioux Falls Skyforce so far this season. Since rejoining the Force on Jan. 16, 2025, he's averaging 24.2 points on 54.5 percent shooting (48.4 percent from beyond the arc), 3.8 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.2 steals in five games. Williams has netted 21-plus points in four-of-five games in a Sioux Falls jersey, as well.

The format for the Next Up Game will be guided by four influencer general managers, who will draft their teams from the pool of 28 players. NBA G League coaches will help coach the teams. The game will feature four teams of seven players competing in two semifinal games and will be played with rules like Rising Stars. Two teams will square off in semifinal matchups to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a Championship game to determine an overall winner.

Tip-off for the Next Up Game will be on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 2:30 PM CST at NBA Crossover in the Moscone Center. You can stream the game on the Tubi and NBA Apps.

