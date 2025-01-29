Herd Wins Battle against Blue Coats

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, beat the Delaware Blue Coats 128-114.

Henry Ellenson propelled the Herd to victory with 29 points while Terence Davis followed with a double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds. James Akinjo (21 points and 14 assists) and Ibou Badji (11 points and 13 rebounds) posted their second double-double performance in a row.

The top scorers for the Delaware Blue Coats were Robert Woodard II with 28 points and Jarron Cumberland with 20 points.

Delaware took an early lead after a layup and three-pointer, but the Herd quickly responded with three straight buckets to go ahead 8-5. The Blue Coats remained within one possession until they converted seven consecutive points to take back the advantage. The Herd rallied with back-to-back three-pointers to kickstart a 7-2 run to go on top by double-digits. Wisconsin held off Delaware to end the quarter, leading 31-25.

Ade Murkey and Jack Gohlke combined for 16 of the Wisconsin's first 18 points, setting them up with a nine-point edge midway through the second quarter. The Herd continued to control the game with a 9-3 spurt to go up by 15. The Blue Coats endured a double-digit deficit until two minutes remaining when they cut it to nine. The Herd held a 69-60 lead at the break, Terence Davis steered Wisconsin with 14 points in the first half.

Wisconsin opened the third quarter with consecutive baskets to restore their double-figure head start. Henry Ellenson followed with seven points for the Herd. The teams traded baskets until the three-minute mark when Delaware secured three sets of free throws to cut down the deficit. Ade Murkey and James Akinjo responded on the next two possessions to go up by 14. The Herd closed out the quarter ahead 96-87.

Delaware knocked down the first bucket of the fourth quarter to make it a seven-point game. Ibou Badji completed a three-point play on the next possession to reinstate the Herd's 10-point lead. The teams exchanged baskets until the Herd broke away with a Henry Ellenson three and a steal and slam by AJ Johnson. Delaware battled back to come within 10 but Wisconsin quickly took control of the game with an 11-3 series to go ahead by 18 at the two-minute mark. Delaware scored two baskets to close out the game, but Wisconsin remained on top to secure the 128-114 win.

The Wisconsin Herd will hit the court next against the Delaware Blue Coats at home on Friday, Jan. 31 with tip-off set for 7:00 P.M. CST. Fans can purchase tickets at https://www.ticketmaster.com/wisconsin-herd-vs-delaware-blue-coats-oshkosh-wisconsin-01-31-2025/event/0700615CBDEA3456.

