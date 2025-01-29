Maine Celtics Destroy Iowa at Expo

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, Maine. - The Maine Celtics (7-9) rolled to their largest win of the season, 125-95 over the Iowa Wolves (2-11) on Wednesday night.

Baylor Scheierman led a balanced effort by Maine in perhaps their most complete win of the season. The Boston Celtics assignee finished with 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals in his first game with Maine since January 16. Six Celtics scored in double figures on a night where all 14 players for Maine scored at least 2 points. Jay Scrubb racked up 19 points to go along with 4 steals, and Anton Watson finished with 16 points.

Maine finished Wednesday's game shooting a blistering 47-78 (60.3%) from the floor, including 19-25 (54.3%) from three. Scheierman accounted for six of Maine's triple and shot 6-8 from beyond the arc on the night. Maine is now 7-1 this season when scoring 120 points or more. The Celtics also dished out a season high 32 assists on those 47 made shots.

Iowa was led by 16 points from Tristen Newton and 15 points, 4 steals by Nojel Eastern. The Wolves shot 31-78 (39.7%) from the floor and 12-35 (33.3%) from three.

DJ Rodman set the tone early for Maine in the first quarter. Rodman scored the first 8 points in the game, including two quick three-pointers to help Maine jump out to an early lead. Rodman finished the game with 14 points on 5-6 shooting and five rebounds. Maine claimed an early 15-2 lead before the Wolves answered with an 11-0 run to pull within two. Celtics would respond an lead 32-24 after the first quarter.

Maine took control of the game in the second quarter, outscoring Iowa 37-23 to balloon their lead. JD Davison scored eight of his 15 points in the quarter, including a showstopping alley-oop from Scrubb to punctuate the Celtics run. Tristan Enaruna was efficient in the open floor, scoring six of his 14 points in the second quarter alone. A 12-0 run by the Celtics helped Maine lead Iowa 69-47 at the break.

In the second half, Maine's lead would grow to as many as 37 points, with Scheierman drilling three consecutive shots from deep in the fourth quarter to keep the Wolves at bay. Donald Carey Jr. scored his first points of the Regular Season after recovering from an ankle injury, and Kameron Warrens, Kavion Pippen and Jawun Evans all scored as Maine rolled to the 125-195 win. The Celtics outrebounded Iowa 47-34

Maine and Iowa will meet again at the Portland Expo on Friday at 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.