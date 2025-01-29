Nets Outpaced by Swarm

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (6-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Greensboro Swarm (7-6), 104-98, on Wednesday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Islang guard Tyson Etienne tallied 22 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes. Nets forward Kendall Brown recorded 19 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and two blocks in 39 minutes. Long Island forward Trevon Scott added 17 points, eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes.

Long Island got off to a slow start in the first quarter, while Greensboro capitalized on the Nets' lack of offensive momentum. The Swarm closed the period ahead by five, 25-20. The Nets worked hard in the second quarter, but Greensboro kept its foot on the gas. The Swarm outscored the Nets 32-30 in the period to close the first half ahead by seven, 57-50.

The Nets found their groove in the third quarter, shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from behind the arc to outscore the Swarm 25-22 in the period. Greensboro kept its lead and closed the quarter ahead by four, 79-75. Long Island and Greensboro traded baskets in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough for the Nets to take the lead overall. The Swarm went on to defeat the Nets by six, 104-98.

Greensboro center Reggie Perry posted 31 points, 16 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes. Charlotte assignee Tidjane Salaun recorded 23 points, six rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes.

The Nets will travel to face Motor City on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. ET, while the Swarm will return home to face Capital City on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. ET.

