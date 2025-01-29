Elijah Harkless Selected to G League Up Next Game During NBA All-Star Weekend

January 29, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The NBA G League announced today that Utah Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless has been selected for the Up Next Game held as part of NBA All-Star Weekend on Sunday, February 16, in San Francisco. The game will tip-off at 1:30 p.m. MT and will be available for streaming on Tubi and the NBA App.

Harkless becomes the third player in SLC Stars franchise history to be named to the G League Up Next game, which was first introduced during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

Harkless has appeared in five games (four starts) for Salt Lake City this season, averaging 29.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, after joining the team on Jan. 1. The 24-year old made his NBA debut for the Utah Jazz on Jan. 12 against the Phoenix Suns, and has since recorded a total of nine games, averaging 15.0 minutes, 3.6 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Prior to signing his two-way contract with the Jazz, the San Bernadino, Calif., native appeared in 18 games (eight starts) for the San Diego Clippers, the G League affiliate of the Los Angeles Clippers, during the Tip-Off Tournament portion of the season, averaging 16.4 points on 43.8 percent from the field, along with 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 2.4 steals in 27.1 minutes per contest. His 2.4 blocks per game ranked ninth in the G League tip-off tournament.

The NBA G League Up Next Game presented by AT&T will feature a tournament-style format with four teams, drafted by influencer general managers, and composed of some of the G League's most exciting players. Four influencer GMs will draft their teams from the pool of 28 players, including 10 NBA G League players selected by fan vote. NBA G League coaches will help guide the teams. The event will feature four teams of seven players competing in two semifinal games and will be played with rules similar to Rising Stars. Two teams will square off in semifinals matchups up to 30 points, and the winning teams will face off in a championship game to determine an overall winner.

The Stars take on the Valley Suns once again tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Maverik Center. The game marks the Stars annual Autism Acceptance Night, featuring uniforms designed to raise awareness for those on the spectrum. The contest will tip off at 7 p.m. MT and be broadcast LIVE on ESPN+ and JAZZ+.

