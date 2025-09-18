Texas Legends Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale for 2025-26 Season

FRISCO, TX - The Texas Legends announced today that single-game tickets for the upcoming 2025-26 NBA G League season are officially on sale. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster or by visiting the team's official website at www.texlegends.com.

This season promises thrilling matchups, family-friendly fun, and new fan experiences with tickets starting as low as $10. The home opener on Tuesday, November 11th, will feature Military Night presented by Swypit, along with the return of fan-favorite charity theme nights throughout the season.

The Legends will host 24 home games at Comerica Center in Frisco, tipping off against the Memphis Hustle on opening night.

For full schedule information and to purchase single-game tickets, visit www.texlegends.com. To stay up to date all season long, fans can also download the complete schedule or home game slate directly to their personal calendars here.

