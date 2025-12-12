Squadron Partner with UAB Callahan Eye for Third Annual Shopping Spree

Published on December 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - For the third straight year, the Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, teamed up with UAB Callahan Eye to provide three students from the A.G. Gaston Boys and Girls Club with a shopping spree.

This year, Squadron players Chase Hunter, Johnny O'Neil, Giddy Potts, and Christian Shumate joined the students on their shopping experiences. Each of the local Birmingham students was accompanied by a player or players at Target in Homewood and purchased clothes, toys, and gear for the holiday season.

"We are thankful for their [UAB Callahan Eye] sponsorship of this opportunity to come out here with these three deserving young men," said Squadron General Manager Leslie Claybrook. "Bringing joy and giving back to our community, especially at this time of year, is something the Squadron takes great pride in."

"We love giving back to the community," said UAB Callahan Eye Director of Marketing and Communications Grace Bertram. "My favorite part is always watching the kids have such a great time with the players. It's so fun to watch them run around the store and pick out their favorite pieces."

"It meant a lot. It was really cool getting to give back to the community that supports us so much and also getting to know Amari," said Squadron forward Johnny O'Neil. "It was a really fun experience."

The shopping spree video can be viewed on the Squadron's social media channels.

The Birmingham Squadron's holiday game, Grinchmas, is set for Sunday, Dec. 14, at 3 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, BirminghamSquadron.com, or by calling (205) 719-0850.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







NBA G League Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.