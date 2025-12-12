Stars Align as Team Sets Franchise Record with 174-Point Explosion

Published on December 12, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars delivered a historic offensive outburst in tonight's game against the Rip City Remix, posting a staggering 174 points in a 174-146 victory. Salt Lake City's 174-point performance ties the second-highest single-game scoring total in NBA G League history, matching the then Reno Bighorns' 174 points on Jan. 3, 2015.

Tonight's scoring feat became the highest scoring tally to ever be recorded in the Tip-Off Tournament. The previous Tip-Off Tournament record was held by Salt Lake City's 158 points against the NBA G League Ignite on Nov. 13, 2023, which was the previous franchise highest single-game scoring total.

The game opened with both teams trading baskets, staying neck-and-neck on the scoreboard. A Sean East II three-pointer put the Stars ahead 27-26 at the 2:44 mark of the first quarter, sparking an offensive eruption. Salt Lake City continued to pour on the points, extending its lead to 28 in the second quarter and taking an 87-58 advantage into halftime.

The Stars pushed their lead to as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter before closing out the 28-point win.

Salt Lake City's two-way players headlined the historic night. Elijah Harkless led the Stars with a season-high-tying 34 points (13-24 FGM, 4-9 3PM, 4-5 FTM) and five assists, marking his third 30-point performance of the 2025-26 season. Rookie John Tonje added 29 points (9-13 FGM, 2-4 3PM, 5-5 FTM) and five rebounds. Big man Oscar Tshiebwe dominated the glass with a game-high 22 rebounds (12 OR, 10 DR) while adding 20 points for his sixth double-double of the season.

Multiple Stars delivered double-digit scoring efforts. From the starting lineup: Harkless (34), Tonje (29), Tshiebwe (20) and Jazz assignment player Cody Williams (13) all scored in double figures. Off the bench, East II led the reserves with 22 points and a team-high seven assists, while Cameron McGriff (12), Max Abmas (11) and Matthew Murrell (10) all reached double figures.

The Remix were led by Sean Pedulla, who scored a game-high 38 points, while Blake Hinson added 28.

The now 10-2 Stars return home to face the Valley Suns in a back-to-back to close out Tip-Off Tournament play before heading to the 2025 Winter Showcase in Orlando, Fla., on Dec. 17. The first game of the series against the Suns is set for Dec. 15 at 6 p.m. MT at the Maverik Center and will air on Jazz+. Tickets are on sale now HERE and on SLCStars.com.

