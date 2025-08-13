Long Island Nets to Hold Local Player Tryouts, Presented by HSS, at Queens College on September 21

August 13, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, will host their annual local player tryouts, presented by HSS, on Sunday, Sept. 21, at Queens College ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Long Island will host two separate tryouts on Sept. 21, with a morning session at 9 a.m. and an afternoon session at 1 p.m. NBA G League hopefuls will be put to the test through a variety of drills and scrimmages led by Brooklyn and Long Island basketball operations personnel as they vie for the chance to earn an invitation to Long Island training camp in October.

Recent local player tryout success stories include Jordan Minor, who appeared in 42 games for Long Island during the 2024-25 season after participating in the LI Nets' 2024 local player tryout, and Terry Roberts, a 2023 local tryout participant and Amityville, N.Y., native, who played in 59 games with Long Island over the past two seasons (2023-25).

The tryouts will be held in the North Gym at Fitzgerald Gymnasium on Queens College's campus. Check-in for the morning session will begin at 8 a.m. ahead of the 9 a.m. tryout, with check-in for the afternoon session slated for noon ahead of the 1 p.m. tryout.

Participation in each tryout will be limited to the first 75 applicants who submit the non-refundable registration fee and complete the required registration and waiver forms. Both tryouts will be closed to the public.

All candidates must pre-register online and be eligible to play in the NBA G League. For more information on the tryouts or to begin the registration process, please visit longislandnets.com.







NBA G League Stories from August 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.