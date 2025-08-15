Memphis Hustle to Hold Auditions for 2025-26 Hustle Hype Crew

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle, the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, will host open tryouts for the Hustle Hype Crew for the 2025-26 season on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Landers Center. Registration begins at 2 p.m., with auditions starting at 3 p.m.

The Hustle will host a free audition clinic on Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m. at Landers Center. Audition clinics allow attendees the opportunity to learn the choreography in advance. Registration is encouraged for the audition clinic as space is limited. Interested applicants can register at memphis.gleague.nba.com/hypecrew.

The Hustle Hype Crew will perform at all Hustle home games and represent the team at promotional and community events in the Memphis and DeSoto County regions. The Hustle Hype Crew is a co-ed hip-hop dance team that will also interact with and excite Hustle fans throughout the season. An open casting call is out for performers ages 18 and up of all backgrounds. Interested candidates can go to memphis.gleague.nba.com/hypecrew to register. The Hustle will accept a limited number of walk-up candidates the day of auditions.

