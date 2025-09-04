Memphis Hustle Acquire Returning Player Rights to Evan Gilyard from Raptors 905
Published on September 4, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to guard Evan Gilyard from Raptors 905 for a 2025 first round draft pick.
Gilyard (5-10, 170) appeared in 46 games (28 starts) last season with Raptors 905 and averaged 11.5 points and 5.0 assists in 24.4 minutes. The 27-year-old Chicago native has appeared in 83 games (29 starts) across two seasons with Raptors 905 and the Windy City Bulls and has averaged 9.0 points and 3.8 assists in 20.0 minutes.
