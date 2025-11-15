Magic Top Squadron in Kissimmee

Published on November 14, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, were defeated on the road, 120-77, by the Osceola Magic on Friday night.

In a tight first quarter, two-way center Hunter Dickinson led the way for the Squadron (1-3) with eight points and six rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. Both teams struggled from three-point range, combining to go 5-of-29, but the Magic (4-0) held a 25-22 lead after one.

Dickinson continued to dominate inside the paint in the second quarter. Although Birmingham trailed by 12 at the half, the rookie from Kansas recorded a double-double, posting 14 points and 13 rebounds in just 16 minutes on the floor.

After the break, Osceola came out hot and kept their strong performance going throughout the second half to extend their undefeated season.

Hunter Dickinson produced his third double-double in just four games, finishing with 16 points and 16 rebounds. He also recorded two assists and a steal.

Osceola's Javonte Smart led all scorers with 26 points while shooting 8-of-11 from behind the arc. He also added five rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

The Squadron will stay in Kissimmee and will look to even the season series against the Osceola Magic this Sunday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. CT. Sunday's rematch can be seen on My68 and on NBAGLeague.com.

For more information on the Birmingham Squadron, please visit BirminghamSquadron.com or follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X and TikTok.







NBA G League Stories from November 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.