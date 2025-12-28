Herd Show Fight in High-Scoring Battle against Gold

OSHKOSH, Wis - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Grand Rapids Gold 125-111.

Milwaukee Bucks two-way player Mark Sears led the team with 26 points, while Cormac Ryan followed with 23 points.

The top scorer for the Grand Rapids Gold was Moses Brown with a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds. Kessler Edwards added 23 points.

Wisconsin opened the game with energy but struggled to contain Grand Rapids' early 6-0 surge. Cormac Ryan knocked down a deep three and added seven points in the frame, while Stephen Thompson chipped in with a pair of buckets to keep the Herd within striking distance. Despite their efforts, the Gold built a 33-23 lead after the first quarter.

The Herd roared back in the second quarter behind Mark Sears, who caught fire from beyond the arc and at the line, scoring 13 in the period. Ryan and Alex Antetokounmpo added timely threes as Wisconsin erased a double-digit deficit and even grabbed a brief lead with two minutes left. The Herd outscored Grand Rapids 33-26 in the quarter, trimming the gap to just 59-56 at halftime.

Wisconsin continued to fight in the third quarter, with Ryan hitting another pair of threes and Jeremiah Tilmon providing strong finishes inside. However, the Gold pulled away with a double-digit lead midway through the quarter. Despite a couple of Herd runs, Grand Rapids pulled away late in the frame, stretching the margin to 92-81 at the end of the third.

The Herd showed resilience, pouring in 30 points in the fourth quarter. Sears stayed aggressive, finishing with a team-high 26 points, while Ryan added 23 and Thompson contributed 16. John Butler Jr. and Antetokounmpo chipped in from deep, but the Gold's perimeter barrage and transition buckets sealed the outcome. Wisconsin fell 125-111.

The Herd will continue their away game trip on Tuesday, Dec. 30th, against the Cleveland Charge at 6:00 p.m. CST. Fans can watch the game on The Spot - Green Bay 32 and ESPN+.







