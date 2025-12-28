Osceola Magic Stifle Sea Dubs in First Game of Back-To-Back

Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - The Osceola Magic (2-1) opened its 10-game road trip with a 122-97 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors (2-1) at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night. The two teams will meet again Sunday night in the second game of a back-to-back.

Lester Quiñones scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the second half to help the Magic put away the Warriors. The former Warrior shot 10-of-16 from the field and 5-of-9 from behind the arc.

Chance McMillian led Santa Cruz with 19 points, and Taevion Kinsey recorded 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field.

The Warriors took a slim 52-51 lead going into halftime with neither team finding a significant edge. But it was Osceola that came out and took control on the defensive end.

Both teams shot north of 54 percent from the field in the third quarter, but the Magic forced 10 turnovers that led directly to 11 points. Osceola shot 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from three while outscoring Santa Cruz 71-45 in the second half.

Up Next:

Osceola will square off with the Warriors again Sunday, December 28 at Kaiser Permanente Arena. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET and can be seen on NBAGLeague.com

The Magic will return to Osceola Heritage Park on Monday, January 26 to take on the Raptors 905. The team will be hosting Looney Tunes Night, presented by ABC Paving and Sealcoating. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Porky Pig bobblehead, courtesy of Experience Kissimmee. Fans can purchase single game, season and group tickets at OsceolaMagic.com/2025-26-tickets.

Game Notes:

Tonight's game marked the first time in franchise history that the Magic have played in Santa Cruz, California.

With three steals, Alex Morales passed John Petrucelli for second-most steals in Magic franchise history with 136.

Jarron Cumberland made his first appearance for Osceola since being traded from South Bay on December 23. The former Laker scored three points and pulled down four rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench.

Justin Minaya tied his career high with five steals. Minaya also recorded five steals earlier this season on November 7 against the Texas Legends.

With 27 points, Lester Quiñones recorded his 11th game of the season scoring over 20 points.

Will Baker scored a career-high 16 points.

In Case You Missed It:

The Osceola Magic are selling game-worn jerseys from the team's Holiday Party game played on Tuesday, December 16. All proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Central Florida. Available jerseys can be purchased at https://e.givesmart.com/events/MzD/.







NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.