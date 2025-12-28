Boom Stumbles at Home to Legends
Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Noblesville Boom News Release
NOBLESVILLE - The Noblesville Boom (1-2), NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, fell to the Texas Legends, 122-112, on Saturday night at The Arena at Innovation Mile.
Jalen Slawson delivered a career performance, leading the Boom with a personal-best 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-7 from beyond the arc, while adding eight rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Kyle Guy posted 23 points and a career-high 15 assists, and Au'Diese Toney contributed a season-high 21 points along with six rebounds.
Miles Kelly powered the Legends with a game-high 30 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 7-of-11 from three-point range. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, who recently spent time with the Indiana Pacers, finished with 25 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocks. Sheldon Edwards added 24 points, while Dalano Banton recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 assists.
After shaking off early rust, the Legends edged out a two-point lead (27-25) at the end of the first quarter, thanks to 11 points from Sheldon Edwards. Jalen Slawson kept the Boom close with 12 first-quarter points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting, including two made threes. Noblesville surged in the second quarter, opening the frame on a 22-2 run to build an 18-point lead with 5:36 remaining. After weathering an eight-point burst from Texas, the Boom closed the half on an 11-2 run to take a 60-42 advantage into the break.
The Legends clawed back in the third quarter behind Kelly's 16 points, trimming the deficit to 12 (93-81) entering the fourth. Trailing by 14 early in the final period, Texas stormed back with a decisive 28-6 run, seizing an eight-point lead with 3:38 left. During the surge, the Legends claimed their first lead since the opening quarter. The Boom struggled in the fourth, shooting just 1-of-6 from deep and 0-of-4 from the free-throw line, as Texas outscored Noblesville 41-19 to secure the win.
NEXT UP
The Boom wrap up their two-game homestand against the Grand Rapids Gold on Sunday at The Arena at Innovation Mile. Coverage will be available live on NBA TV, tipping off at 5 p.m. ET.
Tickets and team updates are available at NoblesvilleBoom.com, and fans can stream every game live at NBAGLeague.com.
