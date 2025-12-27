Legends Complete Trade with OKC Blue

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have acquired a 2026 first-round pick (via Stockton) and a 2027 second-round pick from the Oklahoma City Blue in exchange for the rights of forward Zhaire Smith.

Smith was acquired via trade last season and appeared in 14 games for Texas in 2024-25, averaging 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.6 steals in 37.6 minutes per game while shooting 53.7% from the field. This season, he played 16 games for the Legends, averaging 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 29.8 minutes.

The team has signed Matt Becht from the available player pool. Becht played his final season at Merrimack College and averaged 10.0 points, 1.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game as a senior, shooting 83.0% from the line.

The Legends return to action Saturday, December 27th on the road against the Noblesville Boom. Tipoff is set for 6:00 PM CT. The game will stream live on UEN and MavsTV.

