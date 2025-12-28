College Park Drops the First Game of Back-To-Back to Capital City, 122-100

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - In their regular season home opener, the College Park Skyhawks (1-2) dropped the first game of a back-to-back against the Capital City Go-Go (2-1), 122-100.

Atlanta Hawks two-way center Malik Williams led the way for College Park with 21 points, a career-high tying six assists, and six rebounds in 26 minutes, marking his sixth game of the season (Tipoff Tournament and regular season) netting 20-or-more points. Williams is averaging 18.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists through the first three games of the regular season.

Javan Johnson followed with 13 points and six rebounds in 27 minutes, while Deivon Smith and MJ Walker each added 12 points. Smith also tallied a team-high eight assists.

The Go-Go opened the game on a commanding 17-6 run, setting the tone early. Their momentum continued throughout the first quarter, building a lead as large as 17 points before heading into the second period with a 13-point advantage.

Thanks to a strong stretch in the middle of the second quarter, the Skyhawks trimmed the deficit to single digits, pulling within four points of the Capital City lead. A late 10-2 surge by the Go-Go in the final minute of the period extended their advantage back to 12, sending College Park into halftime trailing 72-60.

Despite the deficit, the Skyhawks continued to battle throughout the third quarter, once again cutting the margin to single digits. Similarly to the second period, Capital City closed the quarter on a high note, using a late surge to take control and enter the fourth with their largest lead of the game, 98-80,

Capital City maintained its momentum throughout the final period to secure the victory, led by second-year forward Akoldah Gak, who recorded a career-high 24 points, including 18 in the first half. Go-Go center Skal Labissičre also added 20 points and a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Skyhawks will face off against the Long Island Nets for the second game of their back-to-back on Dec. 28 at 3 p.m. on NBA TV. Following the Nets, the Skyhawks will take on the Birmingham Squadron in a two-game series on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1 at 7 p.m., both airing on ESPN+.

