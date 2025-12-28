Slow Second Half Sees Warriors Fall, 122-97, to Osceola Magic

Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







SANTA CRUZ, CA - After leading 52-51 heading into halftime, the Santa Cruz Warriors (2-1) fell 122-97 to the Osceola Magic (2-1) on Saturday night at Kaiser Permanente Arena.

Guard Chance McMillian led the Warriors with 19 points, knocking down five three-point attempts. Guard Taevion Kinsey followed close behind with 18 points and four rebounds. Coming off the bench, forward Jacksen Moni notched 11 points and five rebounds. In his debut game with the Sea Dubs, center Charles Bassey secured nine points, eight rebounds, and a game-high four blocks. Forward Jack Clark collected 10 points and five rebounds, while center Marques Bolden and guard Trey Galloway both recorded nine points and six rebounds apiece.

Guard Lester Quinones led all scorers with 27 points and five rebounds. Guard Alex Morales secured 18 points and nine rebounds, while forward Phillip Wheeler came off the bench to score 18 points of his own. Guard Reece Beekman finished the game with 16 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, and center Will Baker rounded out the Magic's offensive effort with 16 points and five rebounds.

The Warriors found little success from behind the arc early, shooting 1-for-8 from deep through the first six minutes of the game, while the Magic scored 10 of their first 14 points in the paint to take a five-point lead at the 5:44 mark of the first quarter. Osceola shot a similar 1-for-8 on three-point attempts in the first quarter as Bassey and Moni came off the bench to score a combined 10 points to keep the Warriors close behind to finish the first quarter, trailing 27-23. After a Quinones' three-pointer to start the frame, Santa Cruz scored seven unanswered points to knot the game up at 30 points apiece. McMillian led the Sea Dubs with eight points in the frame, helping the home side claim their largest lead of the game, 44-38, with 4:45 remaining in the first half. The Magic answered quickly with an 11-2 swing to reclaim the lead, but a driving dunk from Leons with 30 seconds left on the clock secured Santa Cruz a narrow 52-51 lead heading into halftime.

Santa Cruz opened the second half attacking the glass, connecting on three second-chance three-pointers thanks to a trio of offensive rebounds to take a 61-58 advantage three minutes in. Osceola mounted a four-minute 19-4 run to claim the first double-digit lead of the contest, ahead 77-65 at the 4:43 mark of the third quarter. Ten Sea Dub turnovers in the frame, compared to the Magic's lone giveaway, ailed the home side's efforts at minimizing the margin as they went into the fourth quarter behind 87-78. Another extended shooting lull from Santa Cruz and 13 fourth-quarter points from Quinones made it a 116-93 ballgame with just over four minutes left to play. The Warriors scored four points across the remainder of the contest, claiming their first loss of the regular season 122-97 to the Osceola Magic.

The Warriors will face the Magic for the second half of their weekend series on Sunday, December 28 (6 p.m. PT tip-off). Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@goldenstate.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.







NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.