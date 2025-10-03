Memphis Hustle Acquire Returning Player Rights to Braxton Key from San Diego Clippers

October 2, 2025

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to forward Braxton Key from the San Diego Clippers for the returning player rights to guard DJ Steward and a 2026 first round pick (via Maine).

Key (6-8, 230) appeared in 49 games (42 starts) last season with the Santa Cruz Warriors and San Diego Clippers averaging 16.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks in 31.7 minutes. The 2024-25 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year has appeared in 157 games (94 starts) across five seasons with the Santa Cruz Warriors, San Diego Clippers, Grand Rapids Gold, Motor City Cruise and Delaware Blue Coats and averaged 15.6 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.0 minutes. Key helped lead the Blue Coats to the NBA G League championship in 2023 and is a two-time NBA G League All-Defensive Team selection. He was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team in 2022.

The 28-year-old Charlotte native has appeared as a reserve in 37 games across four NBA seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers averaging 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 7.5 minutes after going unselected in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Virginia where he helped the Cavaliers win the NCAA Tournament championship in 2019.

Steward (6-2, 162) appeared in 29 regular season games (26 starts) last season with the Hustle and averaged 19.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 32.0 minutes. The 24-year-old has appeared in 181 games (77 starts) across four seasons with the Memphis Hustle, Windy City Bulls, Maine Celtics and Stockton Kings averaging 16.5 points and 4.4 assists in 28.5 minutes.







