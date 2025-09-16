Skyforce Acquires Alex Fudge

Published on September 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

Sioux Falls Skyforce News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Skyforce has acquired the returning player rights to forward Alex Fudge and a 2026 NBA G League First Round Draft Pick (via Raptors 905) from the College Park Skyhawks in a three-team trade. As part of the deal, College Park receives the returning player rights to center Malik Williams from Sioux Falls, while the South Bay Lakers obtain the returning player rights to guard Caleb Daniels from Sioux Falls and guard Michael Devoe from College Park.

Fudge, a 6-8, 200-pound forward out of Florida, went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft. He signed a Two-Way Contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on July 26, 2023, and appeared in six NBA games as a rookie, averaging 2.5 points on 40.0 FG%, 0.8 rebounds and 0.5 steals in 6.7 minutes. After being waived by the Lakers, he signed a Two-Way Contract with the Dallas Mavericks on March 4, 2024, and was waived on August 10, 2024. He signed an Exhibit-10 Contract with the Los Angeles Lakers on September 6, 2024, and was allocated to the South Bay Lakers on October 25, 2024.

During the 2023-24 G League season, Fudge appeared in 33 games with South Bay and Texas, averaging 8.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.5 minutes per game on 48.0 FG%. He posted splits of 5.5 points on 42.1 FG%, 3.5 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.6 blocks per 15.1 minutes with South Bay in 2024-25.

Before turning pro, Fudge played two seasons of college basketball, split between LSU and Florida. He appeared in 61 games (starting 15), posting career averages of 4.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game. As a sophomore at Florida in 2022-23, he averaged 5.8 points on 40.0 FG%, 4.5 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 19.3 minutes per game, with several double figure-scoring outings.







NBA G League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.