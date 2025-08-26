Iowa Wolves to Host Local Player Tryouts Saturday, September 20 at Kingdom Hoops
Published on August 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Iowa Wolves News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves, the NBA G League affiliate of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will host local player tryouts at Kingdom Hoops on Saturday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Doors will open at 10 a.m.
Tryout participants must meet all NBA G League eligibility standards and can pre-register when they submit the registration, health information authorization forms and submit a $300 non-refundable tryout fee. Authorization forms must be mailed to the Iowa Wolves prior to tryout date. Pre-registration is preferred with day of registration subject to availability. Cash payment only will be required for day of tryout registration. Personal filming is not allowed during the tryout.
Register and Pay for Tryout
Open tryouts offer local players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Iowa Wolves coaches and Minnesota Timberwolves personnel, while competing to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team's training camp in October.
Iowa Wolves Local Player Tryouts:
Saturday, September 20
Kingdom Hoops (Kingdom Courts)
6095 NE Industry Drive, Des Moines, Iowa 50313
Doors open at 10 a.m.
Tryouts from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Iowa Wolves Tryout Contact: Randi Burrell
Vice President of Basketball Operations
randi.burrell@iawolves.com
