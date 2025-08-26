Grand Rapids Gold Acquire James Akinjo from Wisconsin Herd

Published on August 26, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Gold, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Denver Nuggets, have announced today that the team has acquired guard James Akinjo from the Wisconsin Herd. In exchange, the Herd will receive the returning player rights to Will Richardson and a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft.

Akinjo began his collegiate career at Georgetown (2018-19) before transferring to Arizona (2020-21) and later finishing at Baylor (2021-22). As a freshman, Akinjo was named Big East Freshman of the Year and was selected for the Big East All-Freshman Team. While at Baylor, Akinjo was named to the First Team All-Big 12.

Following the 2022 NBA Draft, he joined the Atlanta Hawks for NBA Summer League and later signed with the New York Knicks, appearing in training camp before joining the Westchester Knicks in the NBA G League.

In September 2023, his rights were traded to the Stockton Kings, where he spent most of the 2023-24 season. In February 2024, Akinjo was traded to the Wisconsin Herd, where he played 25 games during the 2024-25 NBA G League season and averaged 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 8.1 assists per game.

