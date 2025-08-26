Wisconsin Herd Completes Trade with Grand Rapids Gold

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Will Richardson and a first-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Draft from the Grand Rapids Gold in exchange for the returning player rights to James Akinjo.

Richardson, a 6-5, 170-pound guard, appeared in 37 games with the Grand Rapids Gold during the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 27.6 minutes per game. He has appeared in 67 career NBA G League games across two seasons with the Grand Rapids Gold. The Hinesville, Georgia native played five seasons with the University of Oregon, appearing in 148 games (104 starts), averaging 10.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.







