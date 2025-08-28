Wisconsin Herd Completes Trade with Greensboro Swarm

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Jeremiah Tilmon and Lindell Wigginton, as well as a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Player Draft from the Greensboro Swarm. In exchange, the Herd has agreed to trade the returning player rights to Ibou Badji.

Tilmon, a 6-10, 260-pound center, appeared in 47 games for the Greensboro Swarm during the 2023-24 season, recording averages of 10.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 62.3% from field goal range in 22.5 minutes per game. The Missouri product has appeared in 104 career NBA G League games over three seasons with the Greensboro Swarm, Raptors 905, and Lakeland Magic, averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Tilmon most recently played in the Korean Basketball League during the 2024-25 season.

Wigginton, a 6-1, 189-pound guard, spent three seasons on a two-way contract with the Milwaukee Bucks and Wisconsin Herd (2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24). During the 2023-24 season, Wigginton saw action in three games with Milwaukee and played in 10 games (all starts) with the Herd, averaging 19.8 points, 4.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 30.2 minutes per game. Wigginton most recently played in the Chinese Basketball Association during the 2024-25 season.







