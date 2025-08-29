Birmingham Squadron Acquire Returning Player Rights to Jared Brownridge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, today announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Jared Brownridge in a three-team trade that sends Birmingham's returning player rights to forward Malcolm Hill to the Delaware Blue Coats.

Brownridge, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound Santa Clara product, has spent his entire G League career with Delaware, beginning in the 2017-18 season when the team was formally named the 87ers. He appeared in 229 games for the Blue Coats from 2017 to 2025, averaging double-digit scoring numbers in four of his eight seasons with the franchise, including a career high of 15.9 points per game in the 2018-19 campaign. This past season, the Aurora, Ill. native played in 29 games, averaging 8.3 points per game on 32.5% shooting, along with 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

In addition to Brownridge's returning player rights, the Squadron also acquired Delaware's first-round pick and South Bay's second-round pick in the 2026 NBA G League Player Draft.

Also, as part of this trade, Delaware received South Bay's 2026 first-round pick and the returning player rights to Malcolm Hill. Hill played two seasons in Birmingham and notably averaged 23.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, earning All-NBA G League Second Team honors.

To complete the three-team deal, South Bay acquired the returning player rights to guard Jarron Cumberland.







