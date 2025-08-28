Wisconsin Herd Completes Trade with Capital City Go-Go
Wisconsin Herd News Release
OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, has acquired the returning player rights to Kira Lewis Jr. from the Capital City Go-Go in exchange for the returning player rights to Justin Moore and a first-round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Player Draft.
The 13th pick by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2020 NBA Draft out of the University of Alabama, Lewis Jr. has appeared in 131 games in four seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, Utah Jazz and Toronto Raptors. The Alabama native holds NBA career averages of 5.2 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 13.3 minutes per game.
Lewis Jr., a 6-1, 170-pound guard, appeared in 26 games with the Capital City Go-Go last season, averaging 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 27.6 minutes per game. Across his career, Lewis Jr. has played in 50 NBA G League games with the Capital City Go-Go, Raptors 905 and the Birmingham Squadron. He has accrued NBA G League averages of 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 29.2 minutes per game.
