South Bay Lakers Acquire Guard Jarron Cumberland

EL SEGUNDO - The South Bay Lakers have acquired the returning player rights to guard Jarron Cumberland via trade with the Delaware Blue Coats and Birmingham Squadron. In return, South Bay sends its 2026 first-round draft pick to Delaware and 2026 second-round draft pick to Birmingham.

Cumberland (6'5", 205) appeared in 38 games (25 starts) for the Blue Coats last season, averaging 15.5 points on 42.6 percent shooting from 3-point range (86-202 3FG), 4.3 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes. In 103 career NBA G League games (54 starts) playing for Delaware (2021-25), Raptors 905 (2020-21) and Rio Grande Valley (2020-21), the 27-year-old holds career averages of 11.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.6 minutes. Cumberland has also competed internationally in Canada (2024-25), Angola (2024-25) and Mexico (2024-25, 2022-23).

The Ohio native played four collegiate seasons at the University of Cincinnati (2016-20) where he was named the 2019 AAC Player of Year and was a two-time All-AAC First Team selection following his junior and senior seasons.







