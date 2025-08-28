Swarm Honored with Kathiann Lester Accelerate Award

Greensboro Swarm News Release







The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, earned the Kathiann Lester Accelerate Award on Wednesday, a prestigious honor recognizing the organization's decade-long commitment to the Greensboro community.

Presented by the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce at its annual State of Our Community event, the award celebrates a business or organization that demonstrates exceptional dedication to both economic growth and meaningful community impact. The Kathiann Lester Accelerate Award specifically honors a leader that invests in the region's economic vitality through programs and initiatives designed to expand opportunities for individuals, families and businesses.

"The power of sports strengthens communities, fosters connection and creates opportunities to uplift those around us," said Steve Swetoha, President of the Greensboro Swarm. "Our organization is humbled and honored to be recognized with the Kathiann Lester Accelerate Award, a meaningful reminder of the impact we strive to make both on and off the court."

As it celebrates its historic 10th anniversary season in Greensboro, the Swarm has become deeply woven into the fabric of the community, uplifting youth, supporting families and creating opportunities across the Triad. The organization has fueled education and mentorship through basketball camps, literacy programs and player-led visits to local schools, while theme jersey nights have transformed the court into a stage for change, generating awareness and funds for causes and communities ranging from HBCUs and mental health to food insecurity, cancer awareness and military appreciation.

Players and staff have devoted countless hours to non-profit events throughout the region, highlighted by the Rookie Vet initiative at Washington Elementary, which pairs players with students to build leadership and confidence. Partnerships with the YMCA and Boys & Girls Clubs have further expanded the Swarm's reach, from holiday shopping sprees for families in need to programs that spark a lifelong love of reading. Through these efforts, the Swarm has shown that its impact extends far beyond the court, standing as a trusted partner in building a stronger, more connected Greensboro.

"We are so pleased to see this award be presented to the Greensboro Swarm, as this is a well-deserved recognition for their work in Greensboro over these past 10 years," said Tracy Myers, Executive Vice President of Member and Investor Engagement for the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. "The Swarm has been an incredible community partner, using the power of sports to uplift, inspire and connect people across our city."

The award honors the legacy of Kathiann Lester, who was instrumental in the development of Accelerate Greensboro. Her passion for equality and connection has led to more than $17 million in new minority business revenue since the program's inception, along with the launch of Scale to Excel, which has graduated over 45 ethnic minority-owned businesses.

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce serves as the city's principal economic and community development organization, with a mission to advance business growth and improve the quality of life for all. The Kathiann Lester Accelerate Award recognizes organizations whose work strengthens economic mobility and creates lasting change in areas such as education, health and financial well-being.

With a decade of community investment, the Greensboro Swarm continues to embody that mission, serving as both a source of hometown pride and a partner in progress across the Triad.







